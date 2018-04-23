This vignette design by Sissy Gall took not only first place in its class but the overall Designer’s Choice award, as well. The vignette was entered in Class 1 of the Design Division, “Once Upon a Time in the West” - Westerns.

This abstract design by Sissy Gall took first place honors in Class 2 of the Design Division, “Creature from the Black Lagoon” - Horror/Science Fiction.

Georgie Petitjean’s “Jungle Book”-themed creative mass design was the first place winner in Class 3 of the Design Division, “The Sound of Music” - Musicals (including Animated Musicals).

In Class 4 of the Design Division, “Die Hard” - Action/Adventure, this reflective design by Sissy Gall took top honors.

Carol Trahan won the Grower’s Choice Award and the overall top horticulture award, the Award of Horticultural Excellence, for this orchid variety.

Annual Standard Flower Show winners announced

Mon, 04/23/2018 - 11:33am Saja Hoffpauir

The Crowley Garden Club was proud to hold its 38th Annual Standard Flower Show on Thursday and Friday, April 12-13. The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018