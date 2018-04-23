Annual Standard Flower Show winners announced

This vignette design by Sissy Gall took not only first place in its class but the overall Designer’s Choice award, as well. The vignette was entered in Class 1 of the Design Division, “Once Upon a Time in the West” - Westerns.
This abstract design by Sissy Gall took first place honors in Class 2 of the Design Division, “Creature from the Black Lagoon” - Horror/Science Fiction.
Georgie Petitjean’s “Jungle Book”-themed creative mass design was the first place winner in Class 3 of the Design Division, “The Sound of Music” - Musicals (including Animated Musicals).
In Class 4 of the Design Division, “Die Hard” - Action/Adventure, this reflective design by Sissy Gall took top honors.