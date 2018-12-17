PHOTO SUBMITTED
Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard, far left, congratulates the three Acadia Parish Teachers of the Year, from left, Middle School Teacher of the Year Angela Owen, Elementary School Teacher of the Year Piper Venable and High School Teacher of the Year Teri Tieben.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Elementary school teachers honored were, seated from left, Kelly Nero (Central Rayne Kindergarten), Kylie Landry (Estherwood Elementary); standing, Laura Gautreaux (Ross Elementary), Denise Broyles (North Crowley Elementary), Tina Esthay (Evangeline Elementary), Gretchen Dore (Egan Elementary), Lisa Stewart (Crowley Kindergarten), James Leger (Richard Elementary), Elementary School Teacher of the Year Piper Venable (Mire Elementary), Rebecca LeJeune (Mermentau Elementary), Taylor Richard (Church Point Elementary), Lauren Colona (South Crowley Elementary), Claire Senegal (South Rayne Elementary), Shelby Fuselier (Martin Petitjean Elementary) and Carrie Cormier (Iota Elementary). Also honored but not pictured were Khasi Richard (Branch Elementary) and Heather Mahaffey (Morse Elementary). (Photos courtesy of LifeTouch.)

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Middle school teachers honored were, seated from left, Ashleigh Monceaux (Armstrong Middle), Pamela Hollingsworth (Branch Elementary); standing, Kristy Johnson (Crowley Middle), Middle School Teacher of the Year Angela Owen (Richard Elementary) and Pamela Hillman (Iota Middle). Also honored but not pictured were Ericka Glaze (Church Point Middle) and Stefan Arceneaux (Mire Elementary).

PHOTO SUBMITTED
High school teachers honored were, from left, Melissa Pellerin (Iota High), High School Teacher of the Year Teri Teiben (Rayne High) and Jazlyn Thibodeaux (Church Point High). Also honored but not pictured were Charlotte Cope (Crowley High) and Olivier Paquette (Midland High).

APSB event honors Teachers of the Year

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 10:31am

The Acadia Parish School Board recently honored its Teachers of the Year at a luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in ...

