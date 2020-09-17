Crowley to participate in ‘The Return’

Several churches in the area are promoting “The Return,” a national and global day of repentance and prayer.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People are being called upon to unite in prayer that day for individual, corporate and national repentance, and to pray daily from Sept. 27 through Nov. 2.

A prayer guide will be available upon request.

A community time of prayer will be streamed, just as it was done for the 2020 National Day of Prayer. This event will be available for viewing at either www.fbccrowleyla.com or https://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistcrowley beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Several local church leaders will be participating, offering prayers for the five emphases: remembering, return, repentance, reconciliation and revival.

For additional information, call Christie Brammer at (337) 581-2377 or Peggy Sandidge at (337) 250-1071.