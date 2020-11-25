Article Image Alt Text

ETCFE receives Thanksgiving donation

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:14pm
CROWLEY

Acadia Parish School Board member Bishop James W. Proctor and Dr. Ezora J. Proctor recently presented a check to Audry B. Spencer and the children of Empowering The Community For Excellence Program as an act of Thanksgiving. Present for the check presentation were, front row from left, Joslyn Jackson, Ay’Bren Bates, Michael Menjivar, Maria Lopez, Tiffany Santos; back row, Landon Thibodeaux, Au’Ren Bates, Matthew Menjivar, Alayah Guidry, Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, Audry B. Spencer and Bishop James W. Proctor.

