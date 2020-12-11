Gueydan Museum receives grant for hurricane damage

The Vermilion Foundation, an Affiliate Community Foundation of Acadiana, granted $5,300 to The Gueydan Museum and Cultural Arts Society in response to damage the museum received from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Numerous windows were broken, and extensive roof damage occurred as a result of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The building in which the museum is housed was built in 1902 and began as the Bank of Gueydan. It has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior. After numerous tenants, this historic building began its new home as the Gueydan Museum in 1990.

Hurricanes Laura and Delta wreaked havoc on the century old building causing well over $100,000 in damage. The Vermilion Foundation stepped in during this time of need in their community.

“I feel it is vitally important to keep all of our “assets” in place during these trying times. The arts/Gueydan Museum is one of the assets [to which] I’m referring. Having these contributions, centered around the Vermilion Foundation, to flow to this cause is just wonderful for our area!” said Vermilion Foundation Chairman, Fred Hoyt.

Gueydan Museum Board Member Cassie Fontenot McCain said, “The two hurricanes blew out panes in all 14 upstairs windows at the Gueydan Museum.”

The much appreciated funds received from the Vermilion Foundation will be used to stabilize the windows until more funding can be secured to properly repair the building.”

Even with the damage to the museum it remains open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.