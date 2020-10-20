Article Image Alt Text

Local CMA chapter provides meals

Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:56pm
LAKE CHARLES

The Christian Motorcycle Association Lighthouse Chapter of Crowley recently traveled to Lake Charles to prepare a meal for those affected by Hurricane Laura. The chapter served over 400 meals of pork jambalaya and trimmings free of charge. Cooks included, from left, Dale Doucet, Dorsey Simon, Kathy Simon, Pam Hebert, Don Hebert and Calvin Doucet. The chapter’s next meeting will be held at PJ’s Grill in Crowley on Monday, Nov. 2. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

