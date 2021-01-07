Main Street donates to CAA

PHOTO SUBMITTED

As part of its mission to support downtown revitalization, Crowley Main Street recently presented the Crowley Art Association with a $1,000 check from funds raised during the 2020 Art & Wine Stroll. On hand for the check presentation were, from left, Jill

Habetz, Crowley Main Street board president; Nancy Loewer, Crowley Main Street board vice president; Cliff Butler, Crowley Art Association vice president; and Vanessa Schendel, Crowley Art Association interim gallery coordinator.