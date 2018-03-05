NAUW Crowley Branch hosts Area Founders’ Day

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Members of all 12 Acadiana area National Association of University Women branches gathered in Crowley for the Feb. 25, 2018 Founders’ Day Event.
Local NAUW leaders on hand for the 29th Annual Acadiana Area Founders’ Day were, from left, Cynthia Winbush, Crowley Branch president; Dr. Ezora Proctor, advisor/Forever Emerald; Dr. Debra Yarbrough, South Central Section director; Myrtle Cain, chairperson; and Cheryl Shelvin Lewis, Crowley Branch vice president.