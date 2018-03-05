Notre Dame’s ‘Oliver Twist’ sure to please audiences

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Members of the cast of the Notre Dame High School Drama Club’s production of “Oliver Twist” include, seated from left, Will Dardeau (Noah Claypole), Anna Dardeau (Fourth Child/Miss Monks), Sarah Ontiveros (Charlotte), Joseph Borde (Mr. Brownlow), Casey Benoit (Oliver Twist), Evan Hebert (Fagin), Sarah Sarver (Nancy), Jeanne Dugas (Bet), Analei Jennings (Rose); standing, Abram Broussard (the Artful Dodger), Cole Zaunbrecher (Mr. Bumble), Gabe Hebert (Mr. Sowerberry), Layla Simon (Mrs. Sowerberry), Alyssa Williams (Mrs. Corney), Luke Dupre (Bill Sikes), Adrienne Cormier (Mrs. Grimwig), Krysten Theunissen (Miss Eliza Sellers), Kayla Cramer (Mrs. Bedwin), Jackie Richey (Police Officer), Charlotte Doucet (First Child), Morgan Boudreaux (Second Child), Baliee Monceaux (Third Child) and Madison Carlson (Old Sally). All are Notre Dame students, with the exception of Doucet and Boudreaux, who attend Rayne Catholic, and Monceaux, who attends St. Michael Catholic.
“Oliver Twist” is being directed by, from left, Brooke Cramer, student director; Steve Fontenot, faculty sponsor; and Luke Dupre, student co-director.