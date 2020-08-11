Article Image Alt Text

PUSH receives donated banners

Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:20pm
CROWLEY

MedExpress Ambulance Service recently donated several banners to the PUSH (Pray Until Something Happens) Crowley Community Street Corner Prayer group. The banners have been placed around town to remind citizens of the prayer meetings, which are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month. On hand for the donation were, from left, MedExpress representatives Bobbie Navarre, Annie Dillard, Tiffany Credeur and Steven Simon and PUSH representatives Rebecca Webster, Monica Malbrough, Walter Andrus, Peggy Sandidge, Bishop James Proctor and Dr. Ezora Proctor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group is currently meeting via conference call. To join in, call 1-605-475-4350 and use access code 657445#. For more info, call 783-8094.

