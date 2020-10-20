Article Image Alt Text

Spots still open for library Pumpkin Party

Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:58pm
CROWLEY

On Saturday, the Acadia Parish Library will continue its Stories on Main Series with “Mr. Pumpkin’s Story Time and Decorating.”
There will be two sessions - one at 10 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.
The event is free to attend, and although sign-up is required, there are still slots available.
Participants must bring their own pumpkins to decorate, but all decorations will be provided.
In addition to stories and pumpkin decorating, there will be a number of antique tractors on display. To add to the festivities, attendees are invited to wear their Halloween costumes.
Mr. Pumpkin’s Story Time and Decorating will be held on the corner of North Parkerson Avenue and East Fourth Street.
For more information or to sign up contact Claire Dore at 788-1880 or cdore@acadiaparishlibrary.org.

