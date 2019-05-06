Standard Flower Show winners announced

This transparency design won Georgie Petitjean first place in Class 1 - “Fashion - What Will We Wear?” - of the Design Division. Petitjean’s design also took the coveted Designer’s Choice Award.
Carol Trahan took top honors in the Horticulture Division with her moth orchid. The plant won both the Award of Horticultural Excellence and the Grower’s Choice Award.
Marlene Brantley took first place in Class 2 - “Housing: Where Will We Live?” - of the Design Division with her construction design.
In Class 3 - “Food: What Will We Eat? - of the Design Division, Marilyn Lawson won first place with her informal table design.