Teachers honored during Teacher of the Year Luncheon

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
High school honorees recognized during the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in Rayne were, seated, Charlotte Cope - parish honoree; standing, Lorna Broussard, Stephanie Gautreaux, Robert Wimberley and Shelly Sittig.
Middle school honorees recognized during the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in Rayne were, seated from left, MaRae Courvelle, Jeanne Elliott - parish honoree, Johanna Cole; standing, Whitney Bishop, Easton LaCombe and Lanakii Cabble.
Elementary school honorees recognized during the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in Rayne were, seated from left, Kendall LaCombe, Angie Bourgeois - parish honoree, Sylvia Doucet; standing, Charlotte Reed, Ashley Derise, Stephanie Sarver, Jacy Ashby, LaQuanta Evans, Chasity Fontenot, Melva Buatt, Maranda Trahan, Loraine Keowen and Anne Cormier.