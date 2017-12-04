LSN STAFF PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
High school honorees recognized during the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in Rayne were, seated, Charlotte Cope - parish honoree; standing, Lorna Broussard, Stephanie Gautreaux, Robert Wimberley and Shelly Sittig.

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
Middle school honorees recognized during the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in Rayne were, seated from left, MaRae Courvelle, Jeanne Elliott - parish honoree, Johanna Cole; standing, Whitney Bishop, Easton LaCombe and Lanakii Cabble.

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
Elementary school honorees recognized during the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s in Rayne were, seated from left, Kendall LaCombe, Angie Bourgeois - parish honoree, Sylvia Doucet; standing, Charlotte Reed, Ashley Derise, Stephanie Sarver, Jacy Ashby, LaQuanta Evans, Chasity Fontenot, Melva Buatt, Maranda Trahan, Loraine Keowen and Anne Cormier.

Teachers honored during Teacher of the Year Luncheon

Mon, 12/04/2017 - 5:29pm Saja Hoffpauir

Chef Roy’s Frog City Café was the setting on Thursday, Nov. 9, for the 2017-2018 Acadia Parish Teacher of the ...

