Tree planted, day proclaimed in memory of Tiara Dugar

Family and friends of the late Tiara Na’Shay Dugar gathered at the West Seventh Street Park Monday morning to plant a crepe myrtle tree in honor of the young lady who lost her life due to a careless vehicular homicide. In recognition of Miss Dugar’s birthday, Mayor Tim Monceaux proclaimed July 29 as “Tiara Na’Shay Dugar Day,” noting that the 2013 Crowley High graduate had appeared in various fashion shows and hair shows, was an RCA Beauty for the Black Rodeo Cowboy Association and was planning to begin cosmetology school at the time of her death.