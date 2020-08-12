Walmart sets Crowley drive-in movie dates

Earlier this year, Walmart announced plans to bring the big screen to its parking lots for temporary drive-in movie theaters.

The retail giant has now announced the locations that will be included in the drive-in tour, and Crowley is one of only three locations in Louisiana to be chosen.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the movie “Back to the Future” will be shown, and on Saturday, Oct. 3, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will hit the screen.

For both showings, gates will open at 6 p.m. local time, and the films will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the screenings are free, but must be reserved in advance to ensure parking lots aren’t overcrowded. Tickets are given out per car and cover “as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.”

To ensure proper social distancing, guests will be required to remain in their cars during the showings. Anyone who does need to leave their car will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Guests will also need access to a car radio or a separate FM radio in order to hear the movie.

Alcohol is not permitted at the screenings.

To reserve your tickets visit https://thewalmartdrivein.com.