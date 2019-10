LEFT: Laurie Villejoin of Lafayette, right was named the 2019 Chef de Riz at this year's Rice and Creole Cookery Contest. She was congratulated and presented a plaque by contest organizer Letha Vincent, left. RIGHT: Addyson Broussard, right, was selected as the 2019 Jr. Chef de Riz. She was congratulated by Letha Vincent, left. Broussard also won the Tri-Color Ribbon in her division.