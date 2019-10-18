Junior Festival royalty crowned

Crowned as the 83rd International Rice Festival Junior King and Queen are second-grader Nicholas Shaw Credeur, son of Nick Credeur and Molly Couch, of Egan Elementary School; and second-grader Vivian Elaine Siebert, daughter of Kyle and Heidi Siebert, of Iota Elementary.

The two were crowned the Junior King and Queen, respectively, in front of a large enthusiastic crowd Friday morning to begin Children’s Day at the 83rd International Rice Festival.

The hostesses for the contest, Antoinette Pete and Shelly Godeaux, welcomed the crowd and introduced the 36 contestants. The six judges had the difficult task of narrowing 36 down to 20 — 10 princesses and 10 princes — before finally settling on a junior king and queen.

The royalty also welcomed the court to their royal party with first and second runners-up named.

Chosen as first runner-up were Myles Lafosse and Abigail Vercher.

Lafosse, a student at South Crowley Elementary, is the son of Wendy and Joey Lafosse.

Vercher, a student at Martin Petitjean Elementary, is the daughter of Christina Oubre and Joshua Vercher.

Selected as second runners-up were and Porter Hebert and Amelia Harrell.

Hebert, a student at Iota Elementary, is the son of Katie Trahan Hebert and Brett Hebert.

Harrell, a student at Mermentau Elementary, is the daughter of Kristy and Dustin Harell.

Before selecting the royal court and junior winners, the judges selected their semi-finalists.

Those named as semi-finalists for the young ladies were Lilian Meaux of Branch Elementary, Abigail Vercher of Martin Petitjean, Analice Semar of Egan Elementary, Timmie Grace of Ross Elementary, Tate Fontenot of Mire Elementary, Vivian Siebert of Iota Elementary, Madeline Broussard of St. Francis School, Aria Anderson of St. Michael School, Addilon Gauthreaux of Morse Elementary and Amelia Harrell of Mermentau Elementary.

The 10 junior king finalists were Julian Smith of Ross Elementary, Marlon Fusilier of Richard Elementary, John Lalanne of Evangeline Elementary, Jagger Smith of Estherwood Elementary, Patrick Prevost of Rayne Catholic, Porter Hebert of Iota, Nicholas Shaw Credeur of Egan Elementary, Noah Richard of Church Point Elementary, Conner Romero of Morse Elementary and Miles Lafosse of South Crowley Elementary.

Other students competing this year included Oakley Daigle of Mire Elementary, Estela Zelaya of Northside Christian School, Harrison James of North Crowley Elementary, Kendall Roberts of North Crowley Elementary, Carson Andrus of Branch Elementary, Preslie Welch of Estherwood Elementary, Analiesse Bergeaux of Evangeline Elementary, Nicholas Daigle of St. Michael School, Jacques Stewart of St. Francis, Evangeline Thibodeaux of Church Point Elementary, Beckham Bonnie of Mermentau Elementary, Kambrie Breaux of South Crowley, Marlee Gaultier of Richard Elementary, Allison Reiners of Rayne Catholic and Claude Francis IV of Martin Petitjean.