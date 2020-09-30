CHS football tickets on sale today

Wed, 09/30/2020 - 3:50pm
CROWLEY

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, tickets to Crowley High’s home football game against Cecilia will not be sold at the gate the night of the game.
Instead, fans may purchase tickets in from of the CHS campus today and Thursday between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m.
Students will be able to purchase tickets during their lunch hour on both days.
In addition, tickets will be on sale at Gardiner Memorial Stadium today from 6 to 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $8 for general admission and $10 for reserved seating.
For more information, contact Crowley High School at 783-5313.

