Red Snapper landing estimates updated

On Tuesday, the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries released the latest red snapper landing estimates through August 9.

LA Creel, the LDWF's near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 740,268, pounds or 94 percent of Louisiana’s 2020 annual private recreational allocation of 784,332 pounds, have been harvested during the first twelve weeks of the red snapper season.

As a reminder, the current recreational red snapper season is closed. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of emergency to close the recreational red snapper season at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, August 13. For more information on the 2020 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

LDWF will make a decision regarding additional red snapper opportunities in the near future.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF receives no state general funding and depends on license sales as a major funding source. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here.