The Post 15 Millers rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Opelousas Indians, 7-3, Friday in a 7th District playoff game for the league title. Members of the championship team include, kneeling from left, Ethan Mack, Austyn Benoit, Payton Thibodeaux, Parker Primeaux, Randy Hanks, Kye Cary and Alyx Duhon; standing, assistant coach Brandon Stafford, Nick Zeman, Macey Hicks, Kole Myers, Hunter Andrus, Ian Muller, Christian Stafford, Luke Benoit and head coach Chris Quebedeaux. Missing from the photo are Austin Manuel, Mitchell Lege and Addison Landry.

American Legion 7th District Champions

Mon, 07/08/2019 - 2:11pm

The Post 15 Millers are headed back to the American Legion Louisiana State Tournament - as league champions once again. Down ...

