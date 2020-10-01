CRD registration deadline nearing

Thu, 10/01/2020 - 11:58am
CROWLEY

The Crowley Recreation Department has begun registration for its upcoming soccer and flag football seasons.
Registration will run through Oct. 4 and is for children ages 4-11.
There are four leagues offered in soccer:
• U-6 (boys and girls ages 4-5)
• U-8 (boys and girls ages 6-7)
• U-10 (boys and girls ages 8-9)
• U-12 (boys and girls ages 10-11)
The leagues offered for flag football include:
Pee Wee (ages 6-8)
Junior (ages 9-11)
Registration fees for each sport are $35 per player for those residing inside the Crowley city limits and $45 for those outside the city limits. There will also be a $10 uniform fee.
Registration is now online at Crowley-la.com. Click on the Departments link and then on the Parks and Recreation link and the registration forms will be on that page.
If anyone would like to coach a team or has any questions please call the Crowley Recreation Department office at 788-4124.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020