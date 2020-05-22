LSU AgCenter sets virtual rice field day July 1

The 2020 field day at the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station will be held online only because of the challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic.

The internet presentations by Rice Research Station faculty will be available for viewing starting July 1 at www.LSUAgCenter.com/ricefieldday.

“This virtual field day will allow our scientists to make their presentations just like they have in the past,” said Don Groth, Rice Research Station resident coordinator. “We concluded this is the best option to keep our stakeholders and the public informed of the work we are doing at the Rice Research Station.”

Groth cited several advantages. Viewers can watch the presentations later on YouTube, and presenters will be able to include graphics in the talks that will add to the content.

The field tour will include talks on disease, insects, weeds, variety development, and an update on hybrid breeding and agronomics. For the first time, the field day will include a talk by Mark Shirley, LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant crawfish specialist, who is overseeing research at the station’s South Farm.

Also, poster presentations will be available in PowerPoint.

The event will wrap up with talks by Bill Richardson, LSU vice president for agriculture; Mike Salassi, AgCenter associate vice president for plant and animal sciences; Richard Fontenot, chairman of the Louisiana Rice Research Board; and Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Groth said he is hopeful the 2021 field day can return to a live event.