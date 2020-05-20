Deadline for Congressional Art Competition extended to May 28

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors an art competition for high school students.

Due to COVID-19 and the closure of public high schools, the deadline for submission of artwork has been extended to Thursday, May 28.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

All high school students residing in Louisiana’s Third Congressional District are eligible to compete through the office of Congressman Clay Higgins, which requests only one submission per student. This is a great opportunity for students to represent their school on a local and national level.

The winning student will have their artwork displayed for one year inside the United States Capitol. In addition, the artwork of ten runners-up will be entered into the “People’s Choice Award” competition on Higgins’ Facebook page, where fans will select their favorite piece by liking the image of the artwork. The design with the most “likes” and "shares" will be designated the winner and the work will be displayed in one of the district offices.

All artwork must be two-dimensional. Framed artwork can be no larger than 26" high x 26" wide x 4" deep. Artwork must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.

Accepted mediums for the artwork are as follows:

• Paintings – oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.;

• Drawings – colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.);

• Collages – must be two dimensional;

• Prints – lithographs, silkscreen, block prints;

• Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.;

• Computer-generated art; and

• Photographs.

Students should mail their artwork to Higgins’ Lafayette office, Chase Building, 600 Jefferson Street, Suite 808, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The top submissions will be determined by a panel of art professionals.

For an entry form visit https://www.house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2020-Student.... For questions or more information, please contact Diane Miller in my Lafayette office by email at Diane.Miller@mail.house.gov.