‘At Your Side’ grant program opens applications Jan. 21

Main Street America and Brother International are working together to support small businesses and amplify the importance these enterprises play in communities across the country.

The collaboration will shine a light on inspiring entrepreneurs and provide critical resources and marketing support to small businesses in need. As part of this initiative, Main Street and Brother Int. have teamed up to launch the “At Your Side” Small Business Grant Program.

The program will support brick-and-mortar small businesses in designated Main Street districts — such as Crowley’s — as they work to adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of reopening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors.

Grants of $5,000 to $10,000 will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applications will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, and continue to be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6:59 p.m.

In order to be eligible for participation, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• The applicant must be located in an Accredited or Affiliate Main Street America community or UrbanMain commercial corridor.

• The applicant must be a for-profit business. 501c3 and 501c6 entities are not eligible. The applicant must be a business entity in good standing in the state in which it was formed and the state in which it does business.

• The applicant must operate a “brick and mortar” storefront located in an older or historic downtown or neighborhood commercial district.

• The applicant must employ fewer than 20 full time employees.

• The applicant must be an owner of the business.

• The applicant must be at least 18 years of age or older.

Anyone with questions about eligibility should email atyourside@savingplaces.org.

Eligible grant expenses include but are not limited to:

• Physical improvements to business space to meet relevant reopening requirements implemented because of COVID-19

• Equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines (i.e., touchless payment methods, automatic door open sensors, or disposable menus)

• Fees associated with expanding the business to e-commerce sales

• Other professional services, such as business plan modifications

• Rent, payroll, and other operating expenses

Grant applications will be judged on the following criteria:

- Feasibility of proposal

- Extent to which grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner implement innovative solutions to address COVID-19-related challenges

- Opportunity for other businesses to learn from work

- Business’ contribution to the local community

- How the grant will help improve the viability of business

- Strength of letters of recommendation and supporting documents

A link to the online grant program application will be published on the mainstreet.org page once applications open.

For more information email atyourside@savingplaces.org.