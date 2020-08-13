1,179 more COVID-19 cases reported by LDH; recoveries surpass 100,000

The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 1,179 more coronavirus cases and 43 more deaths in its daily noon update Wednesday.

The hospitalization data was not immediately updated.

“Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed,” the agency said. “LDH will update these data as soon as possible.”

Wednesday’s report included:

Total cases: 134,304

Total deaths: 4,238

Currently hospitalized: 1,335 as of Tuesday

Currently on ventilators: 214 as of Tuesday

Presumed recovered: 103,512 (updated weekly)

In Acadia Parish, the number of new cases increased by 18 to 2,652. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing that total of 87 since the pandemic began.