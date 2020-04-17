Auto insurers to return more than $187M in premiums to La. drivers

Because most drivers are adhering to the governor’s stay-at-home order, there are fewer miles being traveled and that translates to fewer traffic accidents.

Fewer traffic accidents translates to fewer payouts by insurance companies and now many auto insurance companies are sharing their savings with their customers.

“I applaud our auto insurers on supporting their policyholders and our economy with these programs,” said state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “Here in Louisiana, the economic impact of these rebate programs is greater than $187 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is sorely needed.”

The list of companies providing rebates list includes 13 of the top 20 auto insurers doing business in Louisiana and Donelon said he hopes that the other seven auto insurers will follow suit.

The insurers listed here have announced or provided the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) with the details of a rebate or rate reduction program.

Companies Return #Months Projected

offering payback Premium Return Return

State Farm Group 25% 2.37 $71,099,231

Progressive Group 20% 2 $26,769,931

GEICO 15% 6 $42,894,623

Allstate Ins. Group 15% 2 $13,503,441

USAA Group 20% 2 $9,802,409

Farm Bureau Group 15% 2 $6,566,488

GoAuto Ins. Group 15% 2 $4,076,990

Shelter Ins. Group 30% 2 $3,491,034

Metropolitan Group 15% 2 $1,031,830

Kemper Corp. Group 15% 2 $ 842,637

Hartford Group 15% 2 $673,438

Hanover Ins. Group 15% 2 $516,007

American Family Group $50 ** $256,500

Farmers Ins. Group 25% 2 $298,775

Amica Mut. Group 20% 2 $163,389

Chubb Ltd. Group 35% 2 $281,134

Travelers Group 15% 2 $31,907

TOTAL $187,249,854