Cleco warns customers: Beware of scams

Scammers claiming to be from Cleco are targeting customers again, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

“We’re getting reports of fraudulent phone calls to our customers by scammers claiming to be from Cleco demanding immediate payment with a credit or debit card and threating service disconnection,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Cleco customer service representatives will never initiate calls demanding any type of immediate payment or call customers threatening immediate service disconnection.”

Cleco is reminding customers to be on alert for fraudulent phone calls, text messages and emails, as well as in-person scammers posing as representatives of Cleco.

“We have temporarily suspended service disconnects and late fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Smith. However, scammers are still trying to take advantage of customers, so please don’t fall for these scams.”

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact Cleco and local law enforcement authorities.

To learn more about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.