Coronavirus cases continue climb

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards has made good on his promise to extend his Stay-at-Home order until April 30.

The order extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings.

On Saturday, the number of reported cases in Louisiana reached 12,496 and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 rose to 409, according to the state Department of Health.

In Acadia Parish, a total of 65 cases of COVID-19 was reported on Saturday. Two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the parish.

Louisiana remains one of the states hardest hit by the new coronavirus in the country.

Edwards says the state is working to better track tests that have been lagging behind for nearly two weeks for some commercial labs, causing a significant problem for health officials in understanding the spread, and eventual peak, of the pandemic in Louisiana.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in Louisiana on March 9 in New Orleans, 27 days ago.

The updated proclamation signed late last week unites several proclamations the governor issued in March, extending them to April 30.

A separate order relating to unemployment is forthcoming.

Guidelines for funeral services and licensure for healthcare workers were already extended to April 30 in the proclamation that was issued earlier in the week.

School closures will continue through April 30 and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) is in the process of determining what could potentially happen beyond that date.

“It is absolutely critical that each Louisianan take this Stay-at-Home order seriously. Act as if your life depends on it – because it does,” Edwards said. “We have seen federal modeling data that shows that Louisiana could see more than 1,800 deaths by August. It doesn’t have to be that way. By working together, we can help flatten the curve in Louisiana, but we need all of our people to comply with the order.

“The order means you still cannot gather in groups of more than 10 people. Frankly, you shouldn’t be gathering in groups at all. I’d love to see that Louisiana ingenuity put to use in finding ways to connect without being physically together. We all need to stay at home, stop the spread and save lives.”