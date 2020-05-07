Edwards: ‘Going to be faithful’ to guidelines

With just a week to go, Gov. John Bel Edwards says it’s still too soon to determine if Louisiana will reach the requirements to begin Phase One reopening on May 16.

Acknowledging that COVID-19 numbers statewide “are moving in a pretty good direction” in regards to hospitalizations and in terms of new case growth, Edwards explained looking only from a statewide perspective doesn’t tell the whole story.

“There may be a couple of regions in the state where maybe they plateaued and maybe they’re inching up a little bit in terms of cases and hospitalizations,” the governor explained. “That’s what we have to continue to look at.”

Edwards said the state is “going to be faithful” to the guidelines issued by the White House.

The governor has said that he will announce on Monday, May 11, his intentions as the May 15 deadline for the current stay-at-home order expires.

Whether Phase One comes May 16 or sometime later, Edwards said the only way to make sure the economy stays open and cases don’t spike is through more testing and contact tracing.

“As we move forward and engage more of the economy and people become more mobile, there’s going to be more contact,” Edwards said. “Even when we take the precautions like wearing the mask, keeping the six feet distance between yourself and people not in your immediate household, the way you keep a lid on cases...is through testing and contact tracing.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday to

Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 30,562.

A total of 2,135 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This includes 41 more deaths that were reported on Wednesday.

LDH also reports that 1,432 people are hospitalized across the state due to the virus and that 189 of them require ventilators.

Those numbers represent a decrease of 33 hospitalizations but an increase of two patients requiring ventilators since Wednesday.

In Acadia Parish, 142 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 11 deaths. That’s an increase of two cases and one death since the numbers were released on Wednesday.