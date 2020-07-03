Edwards: No new restrictions; stepped up enforcement

No new restrictions have thus far been announced, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he plans to step up enforcement, and he’s asking citizens not to patronize businesses that don’t follow the rules.

Edwards said the deep dive on the data is continuing, and the numbers aren’t improving.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get more compliance with the restrictions we have in place,” he said. “But also, more compliance with the mitigation measures that everybody in the general public can do.”

Enforcement will be stepped up, so some bad actors don’t stop the opening up the state, he said.

“We are encouraging every business, every venue to do everything they can to comply with the restrictions that are in place,” he said. “I’m also requesting of the general public: Don’t patronize businesses that aren’t complying. Patronize the businesses that care about your safety.”

That’s how things will improve, he said.

“You know who the best enforcers are? The general public. Because if you refuse to go into a business that’s not in compliance, that business is going to change,” Edwards said.

Edwards specifically said all Louisiana restaurant employees who interact with the public are mandated to wear masks, and he urged people to avoid restaurants that won’t comply.

Asked directly if the state might return to stricter rules, Edwards said “we’re not at that point,” but added that he will not allow Louisiana to get in a position where hospitals can’t care for sick people — not just people sick with COVID, but all sick people — because they are overwhelmed.

He says he doesn’t want to go back to Phase I or to a stay-at-home order.

“The surge we’ve seen in cases is not because we went to Phase II, it’s because people aren’t engaging in appropriate behaviors,” he said. “There’s too much complacency, and there are people who are simply not doing what they need to do.”

Edwards traced the snowballing increase in cases back to Memorial Day; until June 13 Louisiana’s hospitalizations were leveling off. Since then, they’ve been going up steadily. That coincides perfectly with the usual 14-day incubation period.

With that in mind, he asked people to stay home on July 4.

“You have a role to play, and its an extremely important role. In fact, if we don’t all do what’s required of us it’s going to be extremely difficult to get back on top of these numbers,” he said. “Patriotism is not about putting your health at risk, or about putting other people’s health at risk. There is no safe large crowd. Period.”