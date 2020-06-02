Article Image Alt Text

Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Acadia Parish

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:41pm
BATON ROUGE

The number of COVID-19 cases in Acadia parish increased by four since Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 428 since the pandemic began.
One more death was attributed to the virus in Acadia, bringing the total number of deaths to 24.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana had increased by 405; the number of deaths increased by 34.
The number of cases in the state is now at 40,746. A total of 2,724 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of Tuesday.
LDH also reports that 639 people are hospitalized and that 83 require ventilators.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020