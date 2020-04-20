Governor: Louisiana has not yet met Phase I thresholds

There are still a number of hurdles to overcome before Louisiana will qualify for the initial phase of reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“You don’t even get to Phase I until you meet certain thresholds that we have not met,” he said.

Primary among the challenges is controlling the growth of positive tests over a 14-day period.

On Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had grown by 462 since the last report at noon on Friday.

At noon Saturday, LDH was reporting 23,580 confirmed cases statewide. There were 1,267 deaths linked to the virus, an increase of 54 since Friday.

In Acadia Parish, the number of confirmed cases remained steady at 110, however, an additional virus-related death was reported, bringing the parishwide total of deaths to seven.

The governor has repeatedly said his stay-at-home order and other mitigation measures need to be followed to prevent a deadly spike in cases.

He also said the state needs more vigorous testing statewide.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We are going to move forward as fast as we can using a balanced approach.”

Edwards said it is still too soon to know if the state will be ready to lift restrictions by May 1, adding, “I hope we do.”

• Acadia - 110 cases, 7 deaths (up from 110 cases, 6 deaths on Friday)

• Evangeline - 43 cases, 0 deaths (up from 42 cases, 0 deaths on Friday)

• Iberia - 176 cases, 8 deaths (up from 175 cases, 8 deaths on Friday)

• Jeff Davis - 53 cases, 5 deaths (up from 52 cases, 5 deaths on Friday)

• Lafayette - 414 cases, 17 deaths (up from 396 cases, 17 deaths on Friday)

• St. Landry - 133 cases, 20 deaths (up from 119 cases, 18 deaths on Friday)

• St. Martin - 187 cases, 12 deaths (up from 195 cases, 10 deaths on Friday)

• St. Mary - 143 cases, 11 deaths (up from 137 cases, 9 deaths on Friday)

• Vermilion - 30 cases, 1 death (Up from 28 cases, 1 death on Friday)