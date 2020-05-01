Official: Many La. businesses could have been open all month

Back in March, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an emergency order to close certain businesses across the state of Louisiana. The order was in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some businesses that weren’t specifically directed to close down, may have done so because they thought they were being told to.

Chief of Staff for Governor Edwards, Mark Cooper, recently explained what the governor’s initial order for businesses actually said:

“We were allowing most businesses, except those that were listed in the proclamation, to remain open,” Cooper said.

The businesses that Cooper is talking about, the ones closed by the proclamation, are actually a narrow scope of industries.

Businesses that were directed to close were limited to:

• Personal care / grooming

• Nail salons

• Barbers / hair salons

• Beauty Salons

• Public Amusement

- Water Parks

- Zoos

- Trampoline Parks

- Carnivals

- Festivals

- Casinos

- Movie Theaters

- Amusement Parks

• Tattoo Parlors

• Malls (stores with exterior entrances allowed. curbside service allowed)

Everything else in the state was allowed to remain open, according to Cooper.

This included “essential” businesses — grocery, hospitals, media, utilities — that carried no restrictions, and “non-essential” that were still required to follow the 10-person maximum limit and social distancing guidelines.

This means all retail stores, including the following types of businesses, could still operate in Louisiana:

• Book store

• Law offices

• Jewelry stores

• Clothing and apparel stores

• Furniture stores

• Comic book stores

• Gardening centers

• Financial institutions

• Athletic stores

• Video game store

• Footwear retailer

• Cosmetic store

• Toy store

This has been a huge sticking point in the state, with some on social media going as far as soliciting photos of stores operating when some believe it to be illegal. But according to the Governor’s Office, none of these businesses are actually outlawed by the order.

Cooper suggested that all businesses visit the Governor’s website that outlines the businesses required to close, which also indicates who can be open.

The text regarding businesses that can be open reads:

“Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.”

The CISA guidelines mentioned in that part of the text, also opens up a lot of businesses that can be open, without restrictions, that may also have closed closed.

This list includes (but is not limited to):

• Construction (plumbers, electrification, HVAC, painting, etc)

• Security

• Janitorial staff

• Hardware Stores

• Charitable and social services

• Hardware supply stores

• Computer Stores

• IT firms / stores

• Paint stores

• Household appliance stores

• Electronic & AV stores

• Personal hygiene stores

• Medical and orthopedic stores

• Gun stores

• pharmacies

There are many more industries that are allowed to operate with no restrictions, which you can find at https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/docs/covid/Essential-Infrastructure_fac....

Basically, most of Louisiana can operate, and has been able to operate. Even if some businesses were unaware, they can reopen right away. They just have to follow the restrictions placed on them by the order, including the 10-person limit and social distancing.

That might not work for every retail business in the state, but there are probably many who have closed in error, who could benefit from an immediate reopening.