Pandemic contributing to higher-than-normal flu activity in Louisiana

Normally, flu activity goes down at this time of the year. However, State Immunization Director Dr. Frank Welch says the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in about one in 10 doctors visits being for flu-like symptoms.

“The challenge is, of course, coronavirus,” said Welsh. “The way we measure flu activity in Louisiana is the number of people going to doctors’ offices and hospitals with flu-like symptoms and typically by now that has really started to slow down.”

Both coronavirus and flu have similar symptoms. Welch says with the high rates of testing for COVID-19, the math paints a picture of flu activity being much higher than normal.

“Out of the tens of thousands of tests that we’ve done, only about 10 to 15 percent are actually coronavirus, so we have to assume that a significant portion of those leftover are in fact the flu,” said Welch.

“What we don’t want to do is have multiple things piled on top of multiple things. That’s what is going to cause extreme pressure on our health care system,” said Welch.