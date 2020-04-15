Pandemic will affect how we act in the future

While the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb — although drastically slower than it has in past weeks — state officials are starting to look at what the future might bring.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order expires on April 30, two weeks from today. It’s unclear if the governor will further extend the order but, whenever it does expire, officials say not to expect an immediate return to life as it was before the virus.

“I can tell you, social distancing is going to be a part of our future for some period of time,” Edwards said during Tuesday afternoon’s briefing. “Wearing a mask when you’re out in public and going to be in close proximity to other people is going to be part of what we do. Staying home when you’re sick is going to be part of what we do. I think you’re going to have your temperature taken more than it’s ever been taken.”

The governor said Louisiana residents should expect a “transition period” once the COVID-19 threat is under control.

To date, Louisiana has had 21,951 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 433 since the noon report Tuesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reports that 1,103 people have died of the disease since the first case was reported in New Orleans on March 9. That’s an increase of 90 deaths from Tuesday.

Acadia Parish saw one additional confirmed case of coronavirus overnight, bringing the total to 105. Five deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Acadia Parish since the outbreak began.

Satewide, a total of 1,943 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 425 of them requiring ventilators.

Those figures represent a decrease of 34 patients in hospitals and 11 fewer on ventilators since noon Tuesday.

As positive trends continue as it relates to the number of new cases in Louisiana, state leaders are trying to figure out how and when to open sectors of the state’s economy.

Expect things to change.

“If we’re trying to facilitate social distancing, then it doesn’t make sense to go back to the same occupancy limits for places like restaurants and so forth,” Edwards said. “Those are the sorts of things we’re working through.”

When the state gets a sense of normalcy back, and what that looks like, Edwards says, is dependent on how well residents practice social distancing, stay at home and continue good hygiene.

“If we stop doing those things too soon, we’re going to see a spike again and be right back where we don’t want to be,” Edward said.”