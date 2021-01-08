Post-holiday coronavirus outbreak rapidly worsening

Acadiana’s post-holiday coronavirus outbreak is rapidly worsening, with positivity rates shooting up to July levels and showing no sign of slowing down.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported a 13.6 percent positivity rate in the seven-parish region for the week ending on Dec. 30. That is a sharp increase from the 10.6 percent mark of the previous week, and the highest since July 29.

The health department reports positivity every Wednesday with a week lag, based on test results that are allocated to the dates that specimens were collected.

The department’s daily data reports are based on results as labs report them, typically within a few days that tests were taken. The daily reports since Dec. 30 indicate positivity is continuing to spiral, though it will not be clear by how much until the next weekly report.

The number of newly reported cases over seven days through Jan. 6 increased by 45 percent from the previous seven-day period, nearly tripling the increase in new test results.

The proportion of tests reported since Dec. 30 that resulted in new cases was 12.4%, marking an increase of more than two points over the previous seven days.

The state does not report positivity based on a case-to-test ratio. Instead, it calculates the percentage of all tests with conclusive results that are positive.

These include people who test positive multiple times, which is not uncommon within short time frames. As a result, weekly positivity rates are typically higher than case-to-test ratios, but the two measurements typically rise and fall in similar patterns.

The case-to-test ratios in the weekly “date of test” report on Wednesday — which looks back to Dec. 30, without accounting for what has happened since — provide the most ominous signs of an outbreak accelerating at a potentially unprecedented pace.

The Acadiana region and its largest population hub, Lafayette Parish, each set new case-to-test records through Dec. 30, surpassing the highest marks of July.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, continue to show week-over-week increases, though not yet at rates that reflect the alarming rise in infection rates.

As of Jan. 5 — the most recent date of available data — there were 218 inpatients, marking a 6.9 percent increase over Dec. 29. The severe fall hospitalization spike peaked at 226 on Dec. 2, well below the July peak of more than 300.

But hospitals were not allowed much time to recover from the fall spike before the holiday case increases. Gradual reductions in the regional hospital census of COVID-19 patients over the second half of December bottomed out the day after Christmas at 172 inpatients.

Week-over-week increases have been reported for eight straight days.