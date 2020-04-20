President gives road map to reopening

President Donald Trump told the nation’s governors Thursday afternoon that, while he was giving a road map on how to reopen after coronavirus-induced shutdowns, the decisions will be left up to them.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a virtual town hall with The Advocate later that afternoon, said the President’s guidelines are “not a cookie-cutter approach where one size fits all” and Louisiana will not be among the first states to reopen.

He explained that Louisiana’s rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly ramp back up. “We don’t like it but we’re in a hotspot here,” the governor said.

The new federal guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

And they largely reinforce the plans already under development by governors, who have the primary responsibility for public health in their states.

Edwards said his staff was working through the guidance. Louisiana doesn’t currently meet thresholds the White House says states should meet before starting to reopen, he said. But by May 1st, when the current stay-at-home order is set to expire, “we could meet all of them.”

The governor had previously hinted that the state’s restrictions could continue into May. He also has said during a briefing earlier in the week that there will be restrictions and changes to daily life in place for months.

Social distancing will be in place until there is a vaccine, Edwards said, a prospect that could be a year or longer away.

Under Trump’s guidelines, places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase, gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing where possible and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.

Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.

At earliest, the guidelines suggest, some parts of the country could see a resumption in normal commerce and social gatherings after a month of evaluating whether easing up on restrictions has led to a resurgence in virus cases. In other parts of the country, or if virus cases pick up, it could be substantially longer.

Two in three Americans expressed concerns that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus would be eased too quickly, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday.