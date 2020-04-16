State focus turning to reopening economy

As talk turns to the “reopening” of Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has formed a commission of state leaders to plan how to slowly and safely reopen Louisiana’s economy.

Resilient Louisiana, an 18-member commission, has been charged with examining the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months, according to Edwards.

In his daily briefing on Thrusday, Edwards focused on how and when to reopen the state’s economy.

“We’re afraid that if we remove too many (mitigation) measures all at once we’re going to see cases spike. We have to strike the right balance between that and protecting the public health but we also have to transition to opening up more of the economy across Louisiana — and we’re going to do that,” the governor said.

Louisiana has seen a leveling off of cases in the last week, but there were still more than 50 new deaths reported by the Louisiana Department of Health since noon on Wednesday.

According to LDH, the state recorded 53 coronavirus-related deaths overnight, bringing the total statewide to 1,156.

A total of 581 new cases were reported since noon on Wednesday, bringing that number to 22,532 since the disease was first discovered in the New Orleans area on March 9.

The governor also announced during his morning briefing that hospitalizations, especially in the New Orleans area, were trending downward due to mitigation measures.

LDH reported 1,194 patients hospitalized due to the virus and 396 of those requiring ventilators on Thursday. That’s a decrease of 29 in both categories and marks the third consecutive day of decreases in both the number hospitalized and the number requiring ventilators.

Acadia Parish saw an increase of three cases since Wednesday with one additional death. The parish is now reporting 108 cases and five deaths related to COVID-19.

Social distancing and complying to the state’s stay-at-home order is still being urged, as the state works to continually flatten the number of virus cases, according to Edwards.

“The decisions that we make today is either going to have a positive or a negative impact,” the governor said. “It’s not going to be over tomorrow. It’s not going to be over next week.”

Concerning the reopening of businesses, Edwards was expected to participate in a conference call with President Donald Trump and governors of other states Thursday afternoon to discuss strategies.

Trump is expected to announce guidelines Friday afternoon or this weekend.