Statewide cases soar

In an early morning radio interview Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expected the state would confirm the most coronavirus cases in a single day.

He was right.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Thursday reported 2,726 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 9,150 cases with 310 deaths.

More than 95 percent of these positive results are from tests conducted in commercial labs.

“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I am pleased to see a ramp up in testing across the state. We need this energy and commitment to continue.”

Fourteen additional cases were reported in Acadia Parish since Wednesday, bringing the total to 61 confirmed, according to LDH.

One death has been reported in the parish.

“It’s important to understand that what’s happening in Louisiana with the increased testing is also happening around the country,” Edwards said. “That said, as more and more commercial labs come online our different data systems must learn to talk to one another.

“I have said time and again —COVID-19 is a statewide problem and testing is a vital step towards understanding the scale of this problem. We believe COVID-19 is spreading in every parish in Louisiana.”

As of noon Thursday, 61 of the state’s 64 parishes were reporting at least one positive COVID-19 case. Only in Cameron, West Carroll and Tensas parishes were no coronavirus cases confirmed.

“If there is a place to draw hope here it is that these new data reveal our COVID-19 related hospitalization and death rates, while still concerningly high, are trending more in line with the national average,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health.

Of the 9,150 COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana, 1,639, or nearly 18 percent, are hospitalizes and, of those, 507 require ventilation.

“The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on,” said Edwards. “Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home.”