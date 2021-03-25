LSU AgCenter food waste, safety symposium can be viewed online

The LSU AgCenter recently partnered with Mendel University in the Czech Republic to host a weeklong virtual symposium where experts from both institutions discussed topics including food waste, safety, production, technology and nutrition.

The event, held March 15 to 19, also served as the kickoff of an online class co-taught by LSU AgCenter and Mendel professors and available to students at both universities. About 450 people took part in the event, including faculty, staff, students and alumni of the two universities; participants from Southern University and LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center; and business partners.

Recordings of the presentations can be viewed at www.lsuagcenter.com/FoodSymposium.

For more information visit https://www.lsuagcenter.com.