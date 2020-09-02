‘Operation Blue Roof’ underway

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:03am
LAKE CHARLES

Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, has announced the commencement of Operation Blue Roof in areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The program, which is run through the Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with FEMA, covers the acquisition and installation of temporary blue tarp roof coverings for damages to residential properties, at no cost to home owners.
“Operation Blue Roof has been approved and is establishing operations in Southwest Louisiana,” said Higgins. “This program provides critical assistance for those who either can’t afford or are physically unable to install temporary roofing protections.
“We’re working closely with all of our local, state, and federal partners to provide maximum recovery efforts for impacted families.”
This program is for primary residences or permanently occupied rental properties with less than 50 percent structural damage.
Vacation rental properties are not eligible for the program.
Once the blue roof is installed, the structure must be habitable.
Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify.
All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.
Homeowners must sign a Right-of-Entry request allowing access to their property to perform an assessment, and if warranted, install a temporary roof.
Residents can register by calling 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) or signing up at https://blue-roof-online-signup-usace.hub.arcgis.com/.

