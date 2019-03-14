Ag Hall of Distinction honors four inductees this year

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ceremonies honoring four new inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction were held recently in Baton Rouge. Taking part were, front row from left, inductees Grady Coburn of Cheneyville; Linda Zaunbrecher of Gueydan; Lee Hamilton Trichel on behalf of her father, the late Jack Hamilton of Lake Providence; and George LaCour of Morganza; back row from left are Jim Engster, Louisiana Radio Network president; Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain; LRN Senior Farm Broadcaster Don Molino; Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson; and LSU Vice President for Agriculture Bill Richardson. (Photo by Eye Wander Photo)