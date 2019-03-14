SUBMITTED PHOTO
Ceremonies honoring four new inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction were held recently in Baton Rouge. Taking part were, front row from left, inductees Grady Coburn of Cheneyville; Linda Zaunbrecher of Gueydan; Lee Hamilton Trichel on behalf of her father, the late Jack Hamilton of Lake Providence; and George LaCour of Morganza; back row from left are Jim Engster, Louisiana Radio Network president; Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain; LRN Senior Farm Broadcaster Don Molino; Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson; and LSU Vice President for Agriculture Bill Richardson. (Photo by Eye Wander Photo)

Ag Hall of Distinction honors four inductees this year

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 4:37pm

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction added four new members for 2019. During ceremonies held recently in Baton Rouge, Grady Coburn,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019