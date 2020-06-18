Crowley projects on state funding list

Five projects in Crowley are among the 25 construction projects across Acadia Parish included in more than $405 million in state funding under a proposal sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Legislature approved the multi-year capital outlay measure, House Bill 2, that lays out spending of more than $5 billion for construction over the next five years, including about $2 billion next year from state sources, borrowed money and federal funding.

Many of the projects receiving funding in Acadia focus on road and water infrastructure improvements. Of the 25 projects funded in Acadia — at a projected total cost of $40.5 million — 25 directly relate to roads, water or wastewater improvements.

The spending measure allocates state money for projects to various entities, such as parishes, cities, executive department.

In many cases, allocations are carried over from a previous year or represent money that will be available in future years.

The nearly $4 million in projects receiving the nod for funding in Crowley include:

• Expansion of the public sewerage system - $1.33 million (all future funding)

• Ultraviolet disinfection system improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Facility - $810,000 (all future funding)

• Installing comminutor for main sewerage pump station - $405,000 (all future funding)

• City of Crowley pavilion - $1.23 million (all future funding)

• Improvements to American Legion Home Post 506 - $224,000 (all future funding)

Other Acadia Parish projects listed include:

• Replace windows at Acadia Parish Courthouse - $842,000 (all future funding)

• Louisiana Highway 91 Bayou Plaquemine Brule Bridge (pontoon bridge) replacement - $4.2 million (includes $3.2 million in future funding)

• Louisiana Highway 35 overlay - $8.9 million

• Science Building renovation at LSUE - $10 million (all future funding)

• Manuel Hall exterior wall and roof repair at LSUE - $2.76 million (includes $1.26 million in future funding)

KLPB transmitter replacement - $600,000 (all future funding)

• Land acquisition for new slip construction at Mermentau River Harbor and Terminal District - $295,000 (all future funding)

• Slip improvements at Mermentau River Harbor and Terminal District - $1.07 million (includes $925,000 in future funding)

• Old Spanish Trail Roadway improvements ($460,00 (all future funding)

• Church Point sewer system improvements - $300,000

• Duson infrastructure improvements - $450,000 (all future funding)

• Louisiana Highway 95 roundabout in Duson - $2.7 million (all future funding)

• Removal and replacement of water towers and improvement of water distribution system in Estherwood - $895,000 (all future funding)

• Iota street improvements ($225,000 (all future funding)

• Mermentau street improvements - $435,000 (all future funding)

• Morse water tower improvements - $227,000 (all future funding)

• Morse street improvements - $250,000 (all future funding)

• Morse wastewater treatment facility - $500,000 (all future funding)

• Improvements to Martin Luther King Community Center in Rayne - $315,000

• Improvements to Mire-Branch Water Treatment System - $1.13 million (all future funding)