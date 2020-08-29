Farm Bureau hay clearinghouse reactivated

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Livestock Advisory Committee is reengaging its hay clearinghouse in advance of Hurricane Laura.

Through the hay clearinghouse, volunteers and staff of the Louisiana Farm Bureau connect farmers and ranchers who need hay or pasture for their cattle with people who have hay to donate, the ability to transport hay or pasture space available.

“We’re here to assist our membership and assist our industry in the state,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau 1st Vice-President and Caddo Parish rancher Marty Wooldridge.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to have a natural disaster kill the grass in your pastures at a time when hay is in short supply.”

Wooldridge had floodwaters cover many of his pastures in the spring of 2016. That was when the Louisiana Farm Bureau Livestock Advisory Committee began the hay clearinghouse.

The Louisiana Farm Bureau last engaged the program in 2017.

“When disaster strikes and times are tough, that’s when those in agriculture really come together to help one another,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper.

“It’s really one of the great things about Louisiana Farm Bureau. As a grassroots organization, we can coordinate and direct help from the people who can give directly to the people in need.”

If you need hay or pasture for your cattle, or if you have hay, pasture space or the ability to transport hay you’d like to donate, call (225) 922-6200 or visit https://lafarmbureau.org/hayclearinghouse-forms and provide your name, contact information and location. A member of the Louisiana Farm Bureau staff will then connect those in need of hay or pasture with the closest source of help.