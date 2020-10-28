FEMA deadline for Hurricane Laura assistance extended

The deadline to register for Louisiana residents seeking disaster assistance with FEMA has been extended to Nov. 27 in all parishes designated for Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura.

Homeowners and renters can apply for federal assistance, which includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Grants may be available as well to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

To see if you live in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

• Visit disasterassistance.gov/.

To find a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), text 43362 and type DRC and your ZIP code (for example DRC 12345).

• To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

- Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

- Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

• Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

• Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211. For Louisiana evacuees that are now out-of-state, please call 337-310-4636. To get support, this number also is valid for TTY out-of-state users.