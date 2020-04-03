Francis: Entergy Louisiana Power Station begins commercial operation

Louisiana Public Service Commission Chairman Mike Francis has announced that Entergy Louisiana’s state-of-the-art Lake Charles Power Station began commercial operation on March 28, providing another source of reliable and clean energy to a region that has seen substantial growth in recent years.

“Not only has the Lake Charles Power Station achieved commercial operation well ahead of schedule, but we should all be proud that this new forward-looking plant will provide clean, affordable and reliable energy to Louisiana customers”, said Francis.

“Louisiana enjoys the lowest electricity rates in the entire nation. This new plant will fulfill the second most important issue to customers — reliability! When a Louisianan flips the switch, they expect the lights to come on. This new plant will help to ensure that.”

The $872 million project helps improve the region’s overall reliability by locating the station in a rapidly growing area and avoids costly transmission projects that would otherwise have been needed to maintain reliability for the greater Lake Charles area.

Combined-cycle gas turbine units like the Lake Charles Power Station emit on average about 40 percent less carbon dioxide than Entergy’s older natural gas-powered units.

Because of the plant’s high efficiency, it has been projected customers will save between $1.3 billion and $2 billion over the anticipated 30-year life of the plant.

“It is wonderful news to know that while we as citizens are doing what we can to reduce our carbon emission, Entergy is doing their part as well,” Francis said.

Entergy’s investments in its generation portfolio transformation and nuclear improvement since 2000 have resulted in substantial reductions in the company’s greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting Entergy’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

In 2001, Entergy Corporation became the first U.S. electric utility to voluntarily commit to capping greenhouse gas emissions. Most recently, the company announced a goal of reducing its carbon emission rate by 50 percent below year 2000 levels by 2030.

The Lake Charles Power Station is another important milestone in Entergy Corporation’s broader plan to modernize and transform the existing generation fleet of its utility operating companies while maintaining some of the lowest rates in the nation.

Over the past 15 years, Entergy has added approximately 8,500 megawatts of clean, highly efficient combined-cycle gas turbine generation, allowing for the deactivation of over 6,500 megawatts of older, less efficient gas or oil units.

Construction began on the Westlake facility in August 2017, and the plant officially reached commercial operation well ahead of its originally scheduled June completion date.

At its peak, construction of the plant employed approximately 1,100 people. Ongoing operations of the plant will employ approximately 30 people.