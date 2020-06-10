Hetzler, Loewer named to L.C. Spring Dean’s List

Louisiana College has recognized Jackson Hetzler and Erich Loewer of Crowley as members of the College’s Academic Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester.

Admittance to the Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Hetzler is majoring in management and marketing; Loewer is majoring in psychology and chemistry.

