Louisiana, Texas bracing for impact

As Marco weakened to something akin to a mid-summer thunderstorm, Laura strengthened to hurricane status Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Laura was recorded as having maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It is located about 500 miles southeast of Lake Charles and traveling west-northwest at 16 mph.

According to the latest NHC forecast, Laura is predicted to approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts tonight and move inland near those areas on during the early morning hours Thursday.

Tropical Storm Marco made landfall along Louisiana’s eastern coastline around 6 p.m. Monday before weakening to a tropical depression.

By Tuesday morning, Marco had become a post-tropical remnant just south of Louisiana moving toward the west near 10 mph. Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco is forecast to dissipate by early today, if not sooner.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning residents to remain vigilant.

“What we don’t want people to believe is because the forecast changed for Marco and it weakened ... that that’s an indication of what will happen to Laura,” he said.

Forecasters expect Hurricane Laura to intensify. Laura is projected to make landfall as Louisiana’s first category three hurricane since Rita in 2005.

“The main point is that we’re going to have a significant hurricane make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday,” National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport said Tuesday.

Laura could bring 10 feet of storm surge to coastal Louisiana, Edwards said. The hurricane’s wind field could extend out more than 120 miles, possibly creating tropical storm-force winds from Baton Rouge to Houston.

The NHC warned that Laura is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain from Wednesday night into Saturday, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches across parts of the Gulf Coast. This could cause widespread flash and urban flooding, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Louisiana and Texas coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warning, an upgrade from the earlier hurricane watch, stretches from Intracoastal City to San Luis Pass, Texas.

The Marco-Laura double punch comes just days before the Aug. 29 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which breached the levees in New Orleans, flattened much of the Mississippi coast and killed as many as 1,800 people.

If forecasts hold true and Laura makes landfall on Thursday, it will be on the anniversary of the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 which made landfall in Galveston, Texas, as a category 4 storm.

Edwards urged residents to listen to local authorities about whether they should evacuate. He reminded them to include face coverings and sanitizer in their emergency kits and to try to maintain their distance from people who are not part of their households.

No state-run shelters have been opened yet. Edwards said mass shelters during the pandemic were a “last resort” because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in congregant settings.

State and local officials were working with FEMA to put evacuees in hotels and motels if necessary.

The last time two tropical cyclones shared the Gulf of Mexico was 1959. And it was only ever recorded once before that, in 1933. Marco and Laura are also record setters as the earliest 12th and 13th tropical cyclones in a year, as meteorologist Matt Lanza noted.

Eight other storms this year have set similar records, making 2020 already one of the busiest tropical cyclone seasons ever.