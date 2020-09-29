Article Image Alt Text

National Rice Month celebrated

Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:22pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The City of Crowley Mayor, Tim Monceaux, recently signed a proclamation celebrating September as “National Rice Month” in conjunction with the annual event sponsored by the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau. Those representatives from the rice industry and Farm Bureau are as follows, first row, from left, Cathy Habetz, Farm Bureau Federation Secretary; Monceaux; Alana Abshire, Farm Bureau Queen; Eldine Richard, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairman; Robert Trahan, Falcon Rice Mill; back from left, Jackie Lower, Louisiana Rice Producers; John Morgan, Supreme Rice Mill and Mike Habetz, Farm Bureau Board President.

