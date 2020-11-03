Article Image Alt Text

Presidential election today

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:06pm
Other local, regional races on ballots
FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL
ACADIA

Millions of Americans nationwide have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, smashing mail-in and early voting records and raising election officials’ hopes that the eye-popping early vote totals will ease the potential for problems, chaos and conflict at the polls on Nov. 3.
States have set records for early voting totals, many approaching and in some cases even surpassing the total number of votes cast in the 2016 election.
And Acadia Parish is no different, with about one-quarter of the parish’s 40,000 registered voters casting early ballots.
But that doesn’t mean that today will be an easy day at the polls.
Record turn-outs are expected for the presidential election pitting incumbent Republican President Donald Trump against former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
And there are a number of other elections of local interest on today’s ballots, including a U.S. senator, a U.S. representative, district judge, district attorney and some municipal races across the parish.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. today.
Unofficial returns will be carried on The Post-Signal’s website, acadiaparishtoday.com, as the races are decided tonight.

